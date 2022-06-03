COVID surge in 3 Kerala districts; Health Minister says situation far from any concern

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of rising coronavirus cases in three districts in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said there was no need for any concern.

The three districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam. The cases reported here were of the Omicron variant.

Assuring the public that the health services in the state are more than able to mitigate this recent surge of coronavirus cases, George urged the people to do their part by wearing masks.

She also called on those yet to take the vaccine to do so at the earliest. The rapid decline in coronavirus cases as seen earlier this year had kept a few people from taking the vaccine shots, George said.

"It's been noted that coronavirus deaths are higher among those who were not vaccinated," George warned.

Fieldworkers will be despatched to these three districts to compile a list of people who are yet to get coronavirus vaccines, the health minister said.

The minister also directed that healthcare workers be administered a precautionary dose in addition to the first two.

She also urged those with coronavirus symptoms in the three districts where a surge has been reported to get their samples tested.

George also said efforts are on to ensure that students are vaccinated. The ministry is working with the Department of Education for the same, she added.