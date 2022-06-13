Land acquired after paying compensation vests with state government: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that the land acquired after paying the compensation is fully vested with the state government.

The vacation bench of the SC headed by Justice M R Shah concurred with the observations of the Allahabad High Court that any individual who retains possession of the land after the acquisition process is completed would be considered as a trespasser.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by a Uttar Pradesh native, challenging a notice issued by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. The notice was issued to the previous owner, seeking to remove the unauthorised encroachments made on the land after it was acquired by paying compensation.

The court pointed out that when the States acquire large tracts of land for various projects, they do not have to deploy police or any person to retain the land till it is utilised. And therefore, those who seek to lay claim over the land would be considered as trespassers.