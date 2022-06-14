Swapna threatens to expose Kerala CM's 'lie', claims she met Vijayan and family at Cliff House

Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh has said she would expose Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's 'lie' for claiming that he doesn't know her.

"The honourable chief minister said he doesn't know the controversial woman. That is a lie. I'll tell you this, I have met the chief minister, his wife, his daughter and son at the Cliff House several times. We discussed several matters on which actions were taken," Swapna told mediapersons on Tuesday.

"If he has forgotten all that, when it is necessary I'll remind him about that through the media."

'I won't back off'

Swapna Suresh who had blacked out during an emotional appeal before the media the other day appeared belligerent on Tuesday.

"I will not back off from my 164 statement. Give a case against me, one each in every police station in Kerala, no problem.

"This is a very strong decision that I've taken.

If I have to back off, you have to kill me, then maybe all this will end. Even that is not a guarantee because I've given all the evidence.

"But if you try to torture me in a prison and get me sign some papers, just give it a try. We will see," said Swapna.