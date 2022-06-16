Flight protest case: Lookout notice against third Youth Cong activist

Thiruvanathapuram: The Kerala Police will issue a lookout circular against one of the Youth Congress workers accused of protesting against the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board an IndiGo flight from Kannur to Trivandrum.

Sunith Narayanan, the third accused in the case, is absconding, the Police said.

Youth Congress workers Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar have been listed as the first and the second accused in the case. The duo has been remanded to judicial custody until June 27.

The case has been registered by Valiyathura Police under the charges of attempt to murder and conspiracy, based on a complaint from the Chief Minister’s gunman S Anil Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Court rejected the bail applications filed by the accused persons. The accused protestors are to appeal to the High Court against the trial court’s bail denial.

Case to be moved to a Special Court

The case booked against the Congress workers was moved to the Principal Sessions Court here on Wednesday. The Trial Court’s decision to move the case was in acceptance of the prosecution's argument that the Magistrate court does not have the power to prosecute offences under aviation laws. The Principal Sessions Court is to consult the High Court to move the case to a Special Court for hearing.

At present, there is a Special Court in Chennai to prosecute such offences. However, it is not yet known whether the case would be moved to the Special Court in Chennai.

The lawyer appearing for the protestors argued that the bail plea and the custody request can be considered only after deciding on which Court is to hear the case. The Defence counsel also argued that the complaint on damage to the aircraft is to be submitted by the airline company, not the State Police.

Meanwhile, the Government Counsel asked how the Magistrate Court can consider the bail pleas when it has no power to prosecute such cases. While he reminded the Court that there are 13 criminal cases booked against the prime accused, the Defence lawyer clarified that the charges are for his participation in many political protests and demonstrations.