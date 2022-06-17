Kuwait-based traffickers baited Kerala women with baby-sitter jobs, free visa, air tickets

Kochi: The terror links of an overseas job recruitment active in Kerala have come to light after a few young women who escaped from the racket and returned to the state approached the police.

The Special Branch of the Kerala Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are probing the trafficking of young women and a hunt for the key operatives is on.

Preliminary investigation reveald the racket, which is based in Kuwait, had trafficked over 100 young women to foreign countries under the pretext of job recruitment.



The accused deceived the women by offering free visa and flight tickets. By promising baby-sitter jobs with a salary of Rs 60,000, the women were taken to Kuwait and allegedly 'sold’ to overseas families. Those who resisted were reportedly taken to the Syria-based camps of terror group Islamic State and sold.



The activities of the gang came to light at first after a West Kochi resident, who escaped from the clutches of the traffickers, approached the Kerala Police. A case in this regard has been registered with the Ernakulam South Police station.



The preliminary investigation is based on the statements of this woman who was rescued with the help of the members of a Malayali Association in Kuwait. The NIA team investigating the case has already gathered details on this case.



The woman in her statement had said that those who resisted are being trafficked to Syria.



Majeed (Gasali) from Taliparamba, living abroad, is alleged to be the kingpin of the human trafficking racket as per the statement given to the police by her. The statement also says Ajumon, who resides at Shenoy's Junction in Ernakulam, is the ‘recruiter’ from Kerala.



The police have received information that Majeed has ‘recruiters’ like Ajumon in other states also.



Majeed and Ajumon are yet to be nabbed. But two more of their accomplices have been identified.



The investigation is set to pick up pace as two more escapees have emerged. The probe team will record their detailed statements and prepare a detailed report on the case and submit it to the Home Department.



The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has stated that there is no clear information about the incident.

