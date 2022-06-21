10 day since removal from Vigilance top post, ADGP Ajith Kumar gets fresh placement

Just ten days after he was removed as Vigilance Director based on accusations of a nexus with an acquaintance of gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar has found a fresh placement.

This time the state government created an ex-cadre post to appoint the IPS officer.

A government order posting him as Additional Director General of Police, Protection of Civil Rights, was issued Tuesday.

The post has been declared 'equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters)'.

Ajith Kumar had come under the scanner initially for illegally confiscating the mobile phone of a PS Sarith, another accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case that had led to the fall of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Principal Secretary M Sivasankar.

Later, Swapna had alleged that Ajith Kumar contacted Shaj Kiran, an acquaintance of hers, who attempted to dissuade her from filing a statement against the chief minister. It was based on this allegation that the chief minister instructed the removal of Ajith Kumar from the top post in the Vigilance.