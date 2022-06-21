POCSO case: 64-year-old Idukki man sentenced to 81 years for raping minor

An elderly man in Idukki was sentenced to 81 years and fined Rs 2.25 lakh for impregnating a minor.

The Painavu Special Court pronounced the verdict in the case registered with the Kanjikuzhy Police Station in Idukki in 2020.

The convict, a 64-year-old man, reportedly abused a girl child when she was eight years.

He allegedly abused the child on several occasions at an abandoned house. The incident came to light after the child became pregnant.

Though the total sentence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is for 81 years, it could be served concurrently making the quantum of the sentence 30 years.

The District Legal Services Authority also fined him Rs 2 lakh, which is to be given to the child.