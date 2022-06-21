POCSO case: 64-year-old Idukki man sentenced to 81 years for raping minor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2022 07:27 PM IST

An elderly man in Idukki was sentenced to 81 years and fined Rs 2.25 lakh for impregnating a minor.

The Painavu Special Court pronounced the verdict in the case registered with the Kanjikuzhy Police Station in Idukki in 2020.

The convict, a 64-year-old man, reportedly abused a girl child when she was eight years.

RELATED ARTICLES

He allegedly abused the child on several occasions at an abandoned house. The incident came to light after the child became pregnant.

Though the total sentence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is for 81 years, it could be served concurrently making the quantum of the sentence 30 years.

The District Legal Services Authority also fined him Rs 2 lakh, which is to be given to the child.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout