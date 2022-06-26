627 restaurants penalised, 92 eateries shut amid crackdown on stale food

Thiruvananthapuram: The crackdown on eateries with poor hygiene standards and those serving substandard food are on in Kerala.

So far, the licences of five restaurants have been cancelled after stale food was seized. A total of 92 eateries were closed down during inspections itself, as per a note issued by Minister for Local Self-Government M V Govindan on the inspections carried out at the local body-level.

The health wing officials of the local bodies carried out checks at 3,599 eateries and stale food was seized from 545 food outlets. Notices were issued to 1,613 eateries. A total fine of 19.03 lakh was also imposed on 627 restaurants. Action was taken against 131 food outlets that were operating without licences.

Teams led by health inspectors are conducting field checks at the grama panchayats and inspections have been intensified across the state, the Minister said.

10,750 kg stale fish seized



Aryankavu, Kollam: As much as 10,750kg of stale fish was seized at Aryankavu during an inspection carried out by the food safety wing on Friday night.



The tuna fish was being transported in three vehicles from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu to Karunagappally in Kollam district, Alamcode in Thiruvananthapuram district and Adoor in Pathanamthitta district. The fish was found to be unfit for consumption during the inspection.

The samples have been sent to the lab to find out if the fish has been contaminated with any chemical other than formalin and ammonia.

Ever since the trawling ban began in Kerala, more quantities of fish are being brought in from other states.