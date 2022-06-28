Mangaluru/Kasaragod: Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Kasaragod, Kannur districts in Kerala and Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, a loud noise was heard and minor tremors were felt around 7.45 am at Panathady village located in Hosdurg taluk of Kasaragod district and Cherupuzha of Kannur in Kerala. The tremors lasted a few seconds.

No casualty or damage has been reported so far.

During the same time, tremors were also felt at Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, which is around 30km away from Panathady village. The residents of Sampaje, Aranthodu, Peraje, Jalsoor, Ubaradka, Thodikana and Mittur felt the tremors.

On June 25, an earthquake with a 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded, according to the report of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. The tremor on that day was recorded at 9.09 am and the range was 4.7 km from the epicentre.

The report from the Karnataka monitoring centre on Tuesday's tremor is awaited.

