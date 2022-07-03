SFI Kerala dissolves Wayanad district committee

Thrissur: The state committee of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday decided to dissolve its Wayanad district committee.

The decision was taken after it was found that the protest march to Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Kalpetta, which later turned into absolute chaos with his office even being vandalised, was held in the sole discretion of the district committee.

SFI state president K Anusree said it was a grave mistake on part of the Wayand district committee to organise a march without consulting the state committee.

The state committee, which met at Thrissur, also decided to form a seven-member adhoc committee to run its unit in Wayanad till further instruction.

A protest march of the SFI against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's alleged inaction on the issue of buffer zones around forests, as mandated by the Supreme Court, was held on June 24.

The police arrested nearly two dozen raiders in connection with the incident after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM strongly condemned the incident almost immediately and directed the police to take stern action against the culprits.

It later came to light only a symbolic protest was intended by the SFI, but the march to the MP's office went out of hand, resulting in its vandalisation.

The SFI protest march was planned under the assumption that there would not be anyone at the Wayanad MP’s office then. The activists were to climb the stairs, ‘plant’ a plantain on the MP’s chair and take pictures to circulate on social media platforms as a mark of protest. However, the plan failed as a few police personnel were guarding the MP office after lowering its shutters. That was when the activists climbed up and entered the room through the windows with the banana sapling, thus executing their plan B to somehow get into the MP’s office.