Thiruvananthapuram: SFI leaders have been summoned to the AKG Centre on Saturday, in connection with the SFI activists attacking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad.



V P Sanu, SFI national president, and State president K Anusree were summoned to the AKG centre amid CPM’s leadership meetings. The party leadership has reportedly sought an explanation from the duo on the incident.

Both Sanu and Anusree have informed the CPM leaders that the MP office march in Wayanad was not with the knowledge of the SFI leadership.

Strongly condemning the incident and stating that it should not have happened, V P Sanu said, the organisation does not approve of the march and the attack on the Wayanad MP office. He added that strong action would be initiated against those who are found to be guilty of the incident.

SFI state president Anusree said that the State leadership was not informed of the march. It was carried out as a protest as planned by the Wayanad district leadership.

Condemning the attack, she said, the protest programme was not planned by the State leadership. The leaders are to meet at Wayanad to probe and find out what had happened. If it was planned by the SFI, those responsible for the same would be ousted from the organisation. This is not SFI’s mode of protest. An inquiry on who led the protest march and whether somebody else is behind the attack would be carried out, Anusree added. SFI district secretary and district president had participated in the march. It is also to be found whether the attack happened with their knowledge. It is a serious lapse if the attack was planned and executed by the SFI. Action would be taken regardless of whether it is the district secretary or whichever position the person holds if found to have committed the lapse, K Anusree said. The SFI district committee would meet soon, she added.























