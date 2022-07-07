Incessant rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Kasaragod, Kannur, Idukki on Friday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2022 09:29 PM IST
Vehicles passing through an inundated MG Road in Kasaragod following incessant rain. PHOTO: Manorama

Kasaragod: Owing to heavy rainfall for the third straight day in Kasaragod, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, shall remain closed on Friday.

District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand issued an order to this effect after the rivers and other water bodies in the district began to overflow as a result of heavy rainfall.

The collector also directed the heads of educational institutions to take necessary steps to ensure students do not lose out on their study time due to the precautionary holidays. However, pre-scheduled exams and interviews shall take place as fixed.

On Thursday, Vellarikundu taluk in Kasaragod received 119.5 mm of rainfall.

Kannur

In Kannur too, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, ICSE, CBSE schools and Anganwadis, will remain closed on Friday, as per a directive issued by the district collector. Authorities have also been instructed to take necessary measures to protect students from rain havoc.

Idukki

In Idukki, holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Devikulam taluk. However, pre-scheduled examinations and interviews will take place as fixed.

