Heavy rains lash Kerala, yellow alert in 11 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continued to witness heavy rains on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from July 7 to 10, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.

A yellow alert was declared in 11 districts excluding Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta.

All educational institutions will remain shut in Idukki district and schools will remain closed in Kannur on Thursday due to the weather.

The Idukki Collector has also imposed a ban on the employment of labourers in estate areas of the district.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in Kerala for the next few days. Officials have advised people to remain vigilant.