Malayala Manorama lensman bags Victor George memorial photography award

Malayala Manorama photographer Jithin Joel Haarim was on Saturday declared winner of a photography award instituted by KUWJ Trust in memory of late photojournalist Victor George.

Haarim, who works with the Wayanad Bureau of Manorama, will be presented with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a citation in the first week of September.

Angel Adimali, photojournalist with Mangalam's Thodupuzha bureau and Sreekumar Alapra, senior photojournalist with Kaumudi's Kottayam unit received the jury's special mention.

In his award-winning photograph, Haarim captured an emotional moment from the funeral of Subedar CP Shiji, who died in an avalanche.

The jury comprised Leen Thobias, course co-ordinator, Media Academy, Jose T Thomas, senior journalist and S Gopan, former photographer, The Hindu.

The winner was chosen from 79 entries. The award was declared by Vinod Nair, Chief News Editor, Malayala Manorama at a Victor George commemoration held at the Kottayam Press Club.

The meeting was inaugurated by Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan MLA. Former MP Suresh Kurup inaugurated a Victor George photo exhibition.

The commemoration meeting chaired by Press Club President Joseph Sebastian was attended by Victor George's family members and friends.