Malayala Manorama lensman bags Victor George memorial photography award

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 09, 2022 08:07 PM IST Updated: July 09, 2022 09:26 PM IST
Jithin Joel Haarim.

Malayala Manorama photographer Jithin Joel Haarim was on Saturday declared winner of a photography award instituted by KUWJ Trust in memory of late photojournalist Victor George.

Haarim, who works with the Wayanad Bureau of Manorama, will be presented with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a citation in the first week of September.

Angel Adimali, photojournalist with Mangalam's Thodupuzha bureau and Sreekumar Alapra, senior photojournalist with Kaumudi's Kottayam unit received the jury's special mention.

RELATED ARTICLES
The award-winning photograph by Jithin Joel Haarim captured the emotional moment, young Abhinav offered a tearful salute to his father, Subedar CP Shiji,who was killed in an avalanche.

In his award-winning photograph, Haarim captured an emotional moment from the funeral of Subedar CP Shiji, who died in an avalanche.

The jury comprised Leen Thobias, course co-ordinator, Media Academy, Jose T Thomas, senior journalist and S Gopan, former photographer, The Hindu.

The winner was chosen from 79 entries. The award was declared by Vinod Nair, Chief News Editor, Malayala Manorama at a Victor George commemoration held at the Kottayam Press Club.

The meeting was inaugurated by Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan MLA. Former MP Suresh Kurup inaugurated a Victor George photo exhibition.

The commemoration meeting chaired by Press Club President Joseph Sebastian was attended by Victor George's family members and friends.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout