Widespread rains likely in Kerala until Tuesday: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is to receive widespread rainfall with lightning activity and isolated heavy rainfall until Tuesday, warned India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Yellow alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts today.

A low-pressure belt over the northeast Arabian Sea, near the Gujarat coast, has intensified near the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch and persists as a cyclonic circulation. During the next 24 hours, it is likely to move westwards and concentrate into a depression, the Met department said. Isolated heavy rains have been forecast. In the next 24 hours, Kerala is likely to receive rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned that people in the hilly regions, which had received heavy rains in the past few days, should be cautious as if an orange alert has been sounded, as strong winds and isolated heavy rainfall with thunder activity is likely over these regions.

Fishermen have been banned from venturing into the sea considering the bad weather and winds of 40 to 50 km per hour speed, sometimes stronger than 60 km/hour, likely to gush through the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep Islands and Karnataka, today.

2 killed, houses damaged

Two persons died in rain-related accidents in Kerala, as strong winds and heavy rains continued to lash the State.

Karayamuttam Thilakan, 54, of Valappad Beach in Thrissur and Kozhikode Thiruvambady resident Vannayapillil Joseph (Kunjutty), aged 75, were the two deceased. Thilakan died as an arecanut palm fell over him in the strong winds. Joseph who was trying to cross a canal at Kuliramutty on his scooter got trapped in the currents and died.

Lightning storms wreaked havoc for the second day in Thrissur. Strong winds were reported in Nadathara, Pananchery, and Puthur panchayaths around 6 in the morning yesterday. Many houses were damaged as trees were uprooted in the winds.

A woman and her granddaughter were injured as teak trees fell over their house at Pambady in Thiruvilwamala during the wee hours.

One house was completely damaged and 17 houses were partially damaged in the heavy rains and wind in the Kannur district.