Heavy rain: Malampuzha Dam shutters raised; Mullaperiyar Dam water level rises

Palakkad: Four shutters of Malampuzha Dam were raised by 30 cm on Saturday to let out excess water.

District Collector Mrunmai Joshi has urged people on the banks of Bharathapuzha River and its tributaries to be cautious.

The decision to raise the shutters was taken in view of the heavy rain the region has experienced these past few days.

With monsoon gathering strength, more rain is to be expected in Palakkad and nearby regions.

Malampuzha Dam is the second largest dam and reservoir in Kerala.

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar Dam water level

Elsewhere in Idukki, the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam has risen to 134.90 feet.

The spillway shutter of the dam may be raised if the water level reaches the upper rule level - 136.30 feet.

Authorities have urged those living on the banks of Periyar River to be cautious.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George has allayed concerns by saying that there is no need to worry.

Kerala has been witnessing a spell of incessant rain for many days now. Weather officials inform that this will continue for several more days.