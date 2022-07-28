Karkidaka Vavu: Thousands throng temples across Kerala seeking 'moksha' for ancestors

Kochi: Today is Karkidaka Vavu (the new moon in the Malayalam month of Karkidakam), a day observed in the Hindu religion to remember and seek peace for the departed souls.

According to Hindu belief, departed souls attain "moksha" (liberation) if the ritual is performed on 'Karkidaka Vavu' day.

Every year, this day witnesses thousands thronging temples across Kerala, where 'bali tharpanam', a ritual that is performed to propitiate one's ancestors, is held.

This time too, despite the threat of Covid-19 still lingering around, huge rush has been reported from all bali tharpanam centres in the State, especially Manappuram, with the restrictions not being as strict as the previous two years.

People performing bali tharpanam at Sree Sundereswara Temple in Talap, Kannur, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: Harilal/Manorama

Besides Aluva Manappuram, Tirunelli Temple, Tirunavaya Temple, Varkala Papanasam Beach, Kollam Thirumullavaram, Thrissur Thiruvilwamala Pampady, Shoranur Santhitheeram, Kozhikode Varakkal Beach, Cheruthuruthi Punyatheeram, Perumbavoor Chelamattom and Anicadu Thiruvumplavil temples are the other centres organising bali tharpanam.

The ritual, reportedly, commenced early in many places to avoid congestion. Besides bali tharpanam, facilities have also been made for offerings like Pitrupooja, Thilahomam and Sayujyapooja.

Why is Karkidaka Vavubali important?

It is believed that the souls long departed will be permitted to visit their families on this day and on no other. There is a fixed time when these spirits are allowed to roam among the mortals. And, during this time, the family members are supposed to give them offerings of food and prayers. The spirits, who become happy bless the family and depart. They do not ask for much: only a few grains of raw rice, til (sesame) seeds, a sprinkling of water, and all the loving remembrance you can spare.

Hundreds performing bali tharpanam at Aluva Manappuram on Karkidaka Vavu on Thursday, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: EV Sreekumar/Manorama

The rituals

A person who is doing the ritual has to keep a fast the day before the Vavubali; they can eat food made of rice just one time on this day. There are places where the Vavubali is offered traditionally. Priests will guide and assist you perform the rituals. But, you can do it at home too. There are a couple of things that you have to keep in mind though. The area where you are doing the Vavubali has to be in the north side of the house and it has to be clean. A bath before and after is written in the books. And, it is mandatory that you offer apologies for any mistakes made during the ritual, any spirits you forgot to add to the prayers.