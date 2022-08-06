Duo dodge train but blown away into waterlogged field, one dies

Thrissur: A 28-year-old woman died in a freak accident on the railway track here on Saturday. The tragedy happened when two women who were walking on the railway track fell into an adjacent waterlogged field due to the gush of wind from a speeding train.

The deceased is Vijayaraghavapuram native Devikrishna. She reportedly received injuries after her head struck a tree stump in the field.

Chemathuparambil Fausia, 40, who was with Devikrishna, escaped with injuries and is currently hospitalized.

The duo apparently decided to walk on the railway track as the nearby road was inundated. Though they tried to keep to the sides seeing the approaching train, they lost balance due to the strong gust of wind and fell into the waters.

Yet another woman who was with them escaped unhurt.