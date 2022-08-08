CPM mayor attends RSS event, says kids not looked after properly in Kerala

A CPM mayor in Kerala has courted a controversy as she attended an event organised by an RSS-affiliated organisation.

Beena Philip, mayor of the Kozhikode Corporation, recently attended a mothers' meet organised by Balagokulam, putting her party on the backfoot. The CPM has a proclaimed stance of staying away from any RSS-related event and the mayor's move has given ammo to the opposition Congress' charge that the Marxist party and the BJP are engaged in a tacit understanding in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Philip had even criticised the way in which kids are brought up in Kerala. She also urged all mothers to be devotees of infant Krishna so that they would never scold their kids. “You should be able to look at all children as Little Krishna, so that kids will also nurture love and devotion,” she said.

After being caught on the wrong foot, Philip on Monday defended her participation in the event, saying that she only went to attend a mothers' meet.

The Congress took the opportunity to slam the CPM. Kozhikode district Congress president K Praveen Kumar said that the clandestine nexus between the CPM and the RSS was now out in the open.

"Not only did the CPM mayor take part in the RSS organised meeting, she also criticised the way children in Kerala are handled by their families. Her participation in the Balagokulam meeting exposes the links that the CPM and the Sangh parivar have with each other," said Kumar.

KPCC vice president V T Balram, going a step ahead, asked if the CPM had already announced its candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. He made the veiled criticism in a Facebook post without mentioning any name.

However, Philip said she has always had a secular outlook. "I studied in a Muslim management school and have the best of relations even now. Being a mayor, I cannot have any sort of bias. All I did was to attend a mothers' meeting and am really sad to see the media twisting the whole thing on what I spoke. Maybe those who did it have vested interest," she said.

In reply to a question on if she had taken the permission of her party to attend it, she said no. "There is no such direction to me. As I am the mayor I have to go to numerous functions," she said.

Now all eyes are on how the CPM views this and in the coming days, an official explanation might come out.

(With inputs from IANS)