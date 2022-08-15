'Obscene books by women are best-sellers!' Sr Lucy flays author T Padmanabhan's remark

Kozhikode: Sr Lucy Kalappura has come out strongly against the remarks of writer T Padmanabhan, terming it 'extremely hurtful'.

"This was not expected from a literati who is respected across the country. He (Padmanabhan) should render a public apology over the remark," demanded Sr Lucy.

Padmanabhan had, during an event, opined that women writing obscenity would sell like hotcakes. He said the sales would be even higher if the author is a nun writing about her traumatic experiences at the monastery.

Sr Lucy took objection to this statement in particular.

Padmanabhan's remarks came while addressing a gathering after releasing the complete works of former judge and writer A V Govindan.

He said: "Nowadays in Kerala, you won't find takers for quality literary works. However, if a woman writes obscenity in Malayalam and other languages, it will sell numerous editions. It's lucrative for everyone involved. If the author is a nun writing about her tumultuous times at the monastery, the sales will go through the roof.”

He further said writers today are purposely choosing sensational content to ensure faster sales. “If not vulgar or obscene, the book should at least be sensational in its content these days. In all my years of writing, never have I penned a single line that can be termed obscene or vulgar," he added.