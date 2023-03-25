No dynasty lasts forever in Delhi: Writer T Padmanabhan warns Modi govt

Eminent Malayalam writer T Padmanabhan has said the plight of past dynasties that ruled Delhi will befall the BJP government in the Centre.

Addressing the first Thalekkunnil Basheer Memorial Award event here on Saturday, Padmanabhan said the 'path of history cannot be diverted' by silencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Delhi is a graveyard of dynasties. Now someone else is holding power in Delhi. Seeing their actions, one might suspect they'll reign forever. But that is simply a misunderstanding. History will repeat," Padmanabhan said.

"By shutting the mouth of Rahul Gandhi or jailing some other leader, we cannot divert the path of history. I firmly believe that there is light at the end of this darkness," said the writer.

Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, who attended the event tweeted: It was delightful to meet Padmanabhanji again and to discuss everything from his real age (94) to the unjust case against @RahulGandhi. Kerala remains one state where reading is still safe, whereas everywhere people are succumbing to the lure of pre-cooked images on their phones."