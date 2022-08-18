Navy sailor arrested for impregnating minor in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2022 05:30 PM IST
Hans Raj. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: A navy personnel was arrested on Thursday for impregnating a minor girl here.

He has been identified as Hans Raj (26), a native of Behror in Alwar district, Rajasthan.

The crime came to light after the 17-year-old girl developed a baby bump. She was by then eight months pregnant.

RELATED ARTICLES

The girl later revealed that she was sexually assaulted by Raj who lived next door.

Raj is already married. Apparently, the crime was committed when Raj's 20-year-old wife returned home for childbirth.

They have a six-month-old baby.

Though Raj initially denied these allegations, he confessed to the crime during questioning.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout