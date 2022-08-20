Kochi: The murder of a youth inside a flat near the Infopark in Kakkanad was committed by the accused, KK Arshad without any assistance, the police said.

ACP PV Baby told mediapersons here on Saturday that Arshad had also by himself stuffed the body of the deceased, Sajeev Krishnan, into a duct, where it had been discovered by friends and neighbours the other day.

The accused was taken to the scene of crime on Saturday evening. The police said that Arshad murdered Sajeev using a knife.

Now, the police is probing the drug dealings -- possible cause of the crime -- that reportedly took place at the flat.

Arshad and a friend, K Aswanth were taken into custody from Kasaragod and produced before the First-Class Magistrate Court earlier on the day.

They were found in possession of drugs during arrest and hence were first remanded in a special jail before being brought to Kochi.

It is alleged that drug deals and consumption took place at the flat.