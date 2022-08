Thiruvananthapuram: A father and son died on the spot as a speeding car rammed their bike at Kallingal, near Attingal, on Saturday night.

The dead are Nagaroor native Pradeep and his eight-year-old son Sreedev.

Pradeep's elder son, Sreehari, was badly injured. He has been admitted to the hospital. His condition is reportedly grave.

Witnesses claimed the car was driven on the wrong side of the road.

Two car riders have been arrested and sent for blood alcohol test by the police.