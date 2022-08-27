Flooding in high ranges of north Kerala

Heavy rains lashed the high ranges of Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts in north Kerala on Saturday.

Flooding was reported at various places in the districts. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

At Nadapuram in Kozhikode, streams are overflowing while a bridge in Vilangad Town has submerged in the torrent that was reportedly caused by a landslide in the forest.

In the Malappuram district, the Olippuzha has breached its boundaries and a warning has been sounded at Karuvarakund, where residents of flood-prone localities have been asked to move to rehabilitation camps.

Flooding was also witnessed along the Mananthavady-Kuthuparamba Road. Similarly, the ghat road at Nedumpoil in the Kannur district is also flooded.