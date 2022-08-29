Missing fisherman's mom who eagerly awaited his return passes away

Alappuzha: An 85-year-old woman who awaited her missing son's return quite religiously for nearly a year has died.



Sethu Amma who was undergoing treatments for age-related diseases died in the Medical College Hospital here on Sunday.

Her son Sajeevan, 54, who was a CPM activist went missing on September 29, 2021. His disappearance has been a mystery and there has been no clue on the likely causes. All that is known is that he was set to take part in a meeting of the Thottappally Poothoppu Branch Committee of his party. Some doubt he became a victim of the ugly factional fights in the local unit of the CPM.

Sajeevan earned his livelihood catching fish.

From the day Sajeevan went missing, Sethu Amma used to sit in front of their home waiting for her son, every morning. After Sajeevan’s disappearance, Sethu Amma cropped her hair. She kept saying her head was too heavy due to the pain of waiting for her son and for relief she cut her hair.

Sethu Amma was cremated on Sunday itself.

She is survived by her daughter Kusumam, her son-in-law Sukumaran and Sajeevan’s wife Sajitha. Another son Pushparajan and her husband Keshavan died earlier.

What the police say

Sajeevan’s wife Sajitha had approached the High Court as a probe into his disappearance was inordinately delayed.

According to the police report, Sajeevan could have been washed away into the sea while trying to cross a sandbank on the sea coast. (Sandbank is locally known as 'pozhi'. It is formed between the sea and backwaters and disappears during monsoon.)

Sajeevan used to swim across the sandbank while returning home.

However, Sajeevan’s family alleged that the investigation is not in the right direction. Now, the police treat it as a cold case.