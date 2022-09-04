Police hesitant to arrest DYFI leaders who thrashed hospital staff?

Kozhikode: The police will issue a lookout notice against the seven accused, including the DYFI district joint secretary, who had unleashed brutal violence against the security staff on duty at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital the other day.

Though the police, the relatives of the accused and the party leadership are maintaining that all the accused are at large, the Police Special Branch has given a report that the inquiry by the police cyber cell based on the tower location has detected that four among the accused had stayed inside the city after committing the crime.

It was detected that the four accused were present in an area coming under YMCA tower location on the Kannur Road. But they managed to escape from the place by early morning since there had been a delay on the part of the inquiry team to reach the place.

Meanwhile, four among the accused filed an anticipatory bail application in the Kozhikode District and Sessions Court on Saturday. Those who have moved anticipatory bail are DYFI district joint secretary K Arun, K Rajesh, M K Ashin, hailing from Iringadan Palli, and Iyyakkattil Muhammed Shabeer, hailing from Mayanad.

Their anticipatory bail plea will come up for hearing on Monday.

Police accused of helping culprits



There are allegations that the Kozhikode Medical College Police, which is investigating the case, is favouring the accused.



It is alleged that in order to stave off criticism, the move is afoot to arrest only three accused, Sajin Madathil, P S Nikhil and Kizhakkeparambu Jithin Lal of Kovoor, and thereby exclude the arrest of the four influential leaders.

Amidst the mounting criticism that the accused were harboured by the CPM leadership, the police top brass is understood to have given a stern directive to the inquiry team on Saturday to arrest the three accused quickly. The police’s anticipation is that the four accused, including the DYFI leaders, may get anticipatory bail on Monday.