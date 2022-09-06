CPI issues notice to Bijimol for criticising party leadership

Thodupuzha: CPI District Council has decided to serve a notice on former Peerumedu MLA E S Bijimol seeking an explanation for sharing a post on social media platforms criticising at the party and making controversial remarks against its leaders in the media. The party District Council meeting on Monday found that Bijimol violated the party discipline.

The Council meeting has also decided to inform the State leadership of the ‘anti-party stands’ followed by Bijimol. She raised her voice against the party and its leadership following her defeat in the elections to the District Secretary’s position in the party.

During the meeting, State Committee member K K Sivaraman and District Secretary K Salim Kumar explained the situation that led to the election at the district meeting.

All, including the women representatives at the meeting, opined that there is no need for a compromise towards Bijimol in the incident of taunting senior leader Sivaraman, besides stating that the party’s stands are anti-women. However, Bijimol and her husband Council member Reji stayed away from the Council meeting without participating.

Vazhoor Soman MLA, and state committee member P Muthupandi, Warehousing Corporation Chairman, who had earlier supported the State leadership’s stand to make her the District Secretary, took part in the meeting yesterday. Both of them favoured the decision to issue a notice to Bijimol. Bijimol has not responded to the Council’s decision yet.