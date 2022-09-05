Controversies help bring issues to the limelight, says CPI leader Bijimol

Thodupuzha: ES Bijimol, a three-time former legislator of the Communist Party of India (CPI), recently created a storm by announcing that male domination existed in her party and that woman members were having a difficult time. Bijimol also criticized the CPI leadership in Idukki after she failed to secure the post of district secretary. Bijimol shares her views with Onmanorama.

You have represented the CPI in the block panchayat, district panchayat and the Legislative Assembly. No other woman party leader from Idukki might have earned so many positions. Why are you still alleging that women are sidelined in the CPI?



I supported the idea of creating history by choosing a woman as party secretary. It is not a personal loss. In fact, I want more women to join politics.

Is anyone deliberately trying to sideline you?



Good as well as bad experiences are part of public life. I have faced both. Nobody can sideline me by raising allegations. Such attempts have been defeated earlier and will be done in future also.

The district leadership is planning to approach the state committee against you. What is your reaction?



I have no fear of party action. If the party demands an explanation, I will provide it. But, I will continue to be frank in my opinions. I will not beg for party posts. Till my last, I will be a worker of the CPI.

Do you worry whether the controversy would affect your political future?



My Facebook post criticizing the party was intended to open new opportunities for the younger generation. In fact, it was not me who created the controversy. At the same time, controversies help bring issues to the limelight. Meanwhile, I am not at all concerned about my political future.

Bijimol repeats charges



Taking part in the ‘Crossfire’ programme of Manorama Online, said that if a male party member had been proposed by the state leadership as Idukki district secretary, he would not have faced the mental harassment or torture she was subjected to. “Attempts were made to destroy my confidence because I am a woman,” she said.



Bijimol added that she could have withdrawn from the contest when victory was uncertain. “But, I am not somebody who runs away from the battle,” she said.

The former legislator also said that the new district secretary could have restrained his supporters from attacking her on social and mainstream media.