Mannarkkad: The special court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act), where the trial into the Madhu lynching case has restarted after a break, ordered authorities to chech the eyesight of one of the witnesses who turned hostile on Wednesday.

Sunilkumar, the latest one to turn hostile in the case, told the court that he could not see the pictures of Madhu shown to him. Wondering how others could see and not him, the court ordered for witness' vision check.

Along with Sunil, another witness Deepu also turned hostile, taking the total number of witnesses turning hostile to 16.

‘Saw first accused kicking Madhu’

During the trial on Tuesday, a witness told the court that he had seen first accused Hussain kicking the tribal youth Madhu. Manikandan, the 28th witness, gave a statement in favour of the prosecution.

In a case where several prosecution witnesses have so far turned hostile, two witnesses stood firm on their statements in court on Tuesday.

The 26th witness Jayakumar also stood by his earlier statement, but the 27th witness Saithalavi turned hostile.

Karara native Manikandan, an auto driver, testified in court that he saw Madhu, with his hands tied, amid a crowd at the Mukkali junction.

He further said that he saw the first accused Hussain kicking Madhu on his chest.

In reply to a question of the defence counsel, Manikandan said that he, an auto driver, was at Mukkali when the incident happened and saw Hussain kicking Madhu.

Crane operator Jayakumar, the 26th witness, also gave a statement in favour of the prosecution.

Jayarajan had earlier given a statement to the police that he saw Madhu's utensils and other articles near the forest department's teak plantation. He reiterated this statement in court on Tuesday.