Chinese occupy Indian land the size of New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Chinese have occupied Indian land of the size of New Delhi.

Addressing a gathering in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Alappuzha district on Tuesday, the former president of the Congress party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hiding the reality from the citizens.

“Our army has said that they have entered but our prime minister has said publicly that nobody has entered,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“They have entered our country and they have taken our land.. the Chinese are sitting on Indian land the size of New Delhi... Today for the first time we are in a situation, wherein the Chinese have occupied thousands of kilometres of our land. This is the reality, this is the truth.”

Rahul Gandhi (left) watches a 'chenda melam' led by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar (extreme right) at the Thuravoor Temple near Cherthala in Alappuzha district on Tuesday. Photo: Manorama

Rahul Gandhi said that the nation's 'opponents' were aware of the division in India. “They can see what is going on in India. They can see India is divided, they can see hatred, and they can see clearly the arrogance of our leaders.

“It is because India has been weakened, the energy of the Indian people has not been utilised. They are suffering, they don't have work and they are facing the highest prices. They're divided and they see a country that is full of hatred.” said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul to not return to Delhi

Sources in the Congress party have said that Rahul Gandhi will continue with the Yatra despite speculations that he has been summoned to Delhi for high-level discussions ahead of the party president's poll.

General Secretary KC Venugopal, who was part of the Yatra flew to Delhi to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Talking to reporters, Venugopal said Rahul has yet to confirm if he'll run for the president post again.

The meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Venugopal comes at a time when the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of party chief with Shashi Tharoor looking set to enter the fray and Ashok Gehlot being seen as the other contender.

Tharoor met Sonia Gandhi on Monday and expressed his intention to contest the poll. The Congress president is learned to have conveyed to Tharoor that she would stay "neutral" in the elections.

Gehlot, however, denies that he is a candidate and has been saying that he will try and convince Rahul Gandhi to contest.

