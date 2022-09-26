Mann ki Baat | PM Modi talks about Keralite who wants to be a sign language teacher

Thiruvananthapuram: S K Manju is elated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her during the 'Mann ki Baat' programme. Manju, 24, is a student at the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre in Delhi.

During his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi spoke about Manju who has congenital hearing loss. She overcame the challenges she faced to complete her graduation and went to Delhi for her higher education.

Manju is the daughter of T V Raju and Suja, residents of Pattanakkad in Cherthala. Both her parents and brother Manu are also hearing impaired.

After completing BCom from the National Institute of Speech & Hearing (NISH) in Thiruvananthapuram, Manju enrolled for the diploma course in Delhi. Her brother Manu is a BCom student at NISH.

Not just in studies, but Manju has shown proficiency in dance and writing as well, according to NISH Degree HoD Raji Gopal and lecturer U V Bhavana. Manju wants to become a sign language teacher.