Keralite student found hanging in Mangaluru hotel

Mangaluru: A 25-year Keralite student was found hanging in a hotel room in Mangaluru.



The body of K V Amrutha, who was a native Cheruvathur in the neighbouring Kasaragod district of Kerala, was found on Sunday night at Hotel Royal Park on Balmatta Road at Hampankatta in the southermost city of Karnataka state.

Amrutha was a final-year student of Master of Social Work programme at Shree Devi College. She had been staying as a paying guest in the city along with a few other students.

A suicide note recovered by the police stated that she was under depression.

Her husband Subin is based in the Middle East. Her parents are Ayyappa and Balamani of Devi Niwas at Chalakkode in Cheruvathur.

The body has been taken to her native place after the mandatory police formalities.