Kerala to withdraw cases related to masks and social distancing charged during COVID

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2022 09:01 PM IST
Representational image.

The state cabinet has decided to withdraw all non-violent cases charged in Kerala when COVID-19-related restrictions were in place.

Almost 1,40,000 cases, mostly related to not wearing face masks in public and not following social distancing, were registered in Kerala during the period.

The proceedings on cases that were charged for destruction of public property and other forms of violence will remain.

It is understood that the cases charged against job-seekers -- on PSC ranklists -- who protested delay in placements, will also be withdrawn.

A committee comprising the additional chief secretary, Home Department, state police chief and secretary, Law Department will be set up to decide on the which other cases are to be withdrawn.

