Changanaserry: A 49-year-old man has been arrested over the ghastly murder of a youth at Chanaganacherry in Kottayam district.

Bindumon, 45, who went missing from Alappuzha in the last week of September, was killed and his body was found buried behind a house. His friend, Muthukumar, has been arrested a day after the discovery of the body.

The police nabbed the suspect based on the information provided by a common friend of Muthukumar and Bindumon, and tracing the mobile phone records of Muthukumar. He was hiding at the ITC Colony at Kalavoor in Alappuzha when police found him.

The murder was committed by three people. Bindumon was brutally beaten to death by the three accused, the police said.

He was killed in the afternoon on September 26.

The two other accused, who are Muthukumar’s friends and natives of Kottayam district, have fled the state. Both of them are habitual offenders, police sources indicated.

Muthukumar fled to Tamil Nadu along with his friends on September 29. He was caught when he returned, according to the police.

Bindumon's body was found buried behind the house, where Muthukumar stayed on rent, at AC Colony in the Poovam locality of Changanassery.

The police suspect that family problem could be the motive for the murder.

Muthukumar's disclosure over the murder startled even the police.

"We called him over for some drinks... and he was beaten to death… Buried the body so that no one knows about the incident," Muthukumar said. “The murder was committed after getting Bindumon drunk,” the accused confessed to the police. But Muthukumar did not reveal why Bidumon was killed.

Muthukumar and his friends buried the body at the shed behind the house. His friends left after that but returned on the morning of September 28 and cemented the floor where the body had been buried.

Evidence collection

Muthukumar was taken to the Alappuzha North police station on Sunday morning and thereafter taken to the crime spot for evidence collection.

Muthukumar pointed out the houses from where he took the spade and other tools for burying the body. Muthukumar also described how he along with his friends killed Bindumon at the hall of the rented house. The accused was then taken to the shop from where he bought cement to cover up the ditch in which the body was buried.

The evidence collection was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Changanassery, C G Sanal Kumar and Station House Officer Richard Varghese.

The accused would be produced in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bindumon's body was cremated at his house premises on Sunday after autopsy.