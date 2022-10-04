Tiger kills 10 cows in Munnar, forest dept sets up cages after protest

Idukki: At least 10 cows were found dead in a tiger attack that happened over the last two days at regions near Nyamakkad estate in Munnar here, the forest officials said.

The Forest Department has put up three cages in the region to catch the big cat besides deploying a 30-member team in two batches to locate the animal.

Meanwhile, a suspected video of the said tiger has surfaced on social media. The visuals, which show a tiger walking on a road near Periyavara estate, was captured by traveller on Monday night.

With the locals protesting seeking swift action in the matter, the forest department has set up various traps including night vision cameras to trace the movement of the tiger.

"Five cows were found killed on Saturday, while equal number of them on Sunday. We have initiated the combing for the tiger," a senior forest official from Munnar told PTI.

The department has handed over Rs 35,000 each to the owners of cows as interim compensation.

(With PTI inputs.)