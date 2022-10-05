Weapons found in sack hidden in Kannur drain

Our Correspondent
Published: October 05, 2022 01:47 PM IST Updated: October 05, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Kannur: The police have recovered a sack filled with several types of weapons from a drain at Chakkadu in Vilakkode-Muzhakkunnu panchayat in the Kannur district.

The sack was found hidden in a drain adjacent to private property during an inspection conducted on Tuesday evening. 

The inspection was carried out based on a tip-off.

The sack contained seven machetes, an axe, a knife and a nanchaku.

A police team comprising Sub-Inspector (SI) of Muzhakkunnu Shibu, SI Nasser Poyilan, ASI Raj Nawaz and other officials took the weapons into custody. The police have also launched an investigation.

