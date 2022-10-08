Kerala CM to begin UK tour by visiting Gandhi statue & Karl Marx tomb in London

The Kerala government delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reached the United Kingdom after touring Finland and Norway.

The delegation comprising Industries Minister P Rajeev, the chief secretary and other officials, will attend various programmes over the next three days.

CM Vijayan is expected to offer floral tributes at the tomb of Karl Marx in the Highgate Cemetery in North London later on the day. He will also pay his respects to the Gandhi Statue in London.

On Sunday, the CM will inaugurate the Loka Kerala Sabha's Europe-UK regional conference in London.

The CM will attend a Malayali Pravasi Sangamam event at Middlesex later on Sunday. Education Minister V Sivankutty, who reached London Friday evening, is also expected to attend the event.

On Monday, the delegation will visit Cardiff University and hold discussions regarding the setting up of a Graphene Innovation Centre in Kerala. The project expected to cost Rs 86.41 crore is a joint initiative of Digital University Kerala (DUK) and the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET).

The delegation will fly back on October 12.