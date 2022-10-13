A week after Vadakkencherry bus tragedy, Kerala cabinet announces aid for bereaved families

The Kerala cabinet has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the victims of the Vadakkencherry bus accident on October 6.

The families of the nine deceased, including five students, will be given financial support from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

The state government had been heavily criticised for not announcing timely aid for the bereaved families.

The central government had announced an emergency aid of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased on the day of the accident. Besides, for the kin of the injured, Rs 50,000 had been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accident was caused by a speeding tourist bus that was taking students of Baselios School in Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam district on a tour.

The bus rammed into the rear of a KSRTC bus and overturned. At least 40 persons were injured in the accident.