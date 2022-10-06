9, including students, dead after tourist bus crashes into KSRTC in Vadakkencherry; 40 injured

Palakkad: Nine were killed in an accident in Vadakkencherry here after a tourist bus carrying students from Baselious School in Ernakulam's Mulanthuruthy crashed into a KSRTC bus on Thursday.

The tourist bus lost control and crashed behind a KSRTC bus whiles overtaking a car. The tourist bus overturned an fell into a swamp nearby after losing control.

The accident took place near the Anjumoorthy Mangalam bus stop on Walayar-Vadakkencherry national highway.

Twelve are critically injured and 28 others sustained minor injuries in the accident which took place shortly after 12 am on Thursday.

The tourist bus carried 41 students, five teachers and two employees of the bus. There were 49 passengers in the KSRTC bus.

Casualties likely to go up

The deceased include three from the KSRTC bus and five tourist bus passengers.Six men and three women have died.

A tourist bus carrying students and faculty from Baselious School in Ernakulam's Mulanthuruthy crashed into a KSRTC bus on Oct 6, 2022. Photo: Manorama

The deceased include KSRTC passengers Rohit Raj (24) from Thrissur and O Anoop (22) from Kollam, and school employees Nancy George and VK Vishnu.

The police has informed that the casualties in the accident are likely to increase.

The injured have been admitted to the Palakkad District Hospital. The bodies of deceased are at Alathoor and Palakkad hospitals.

The 16 injured undergoing treatment at Thrissur hospital include Harikrishnan (22), Ameya (17), Shraddha (15), Aneeja (15), Amrita 915), Thansree (15), Hine Joseph (15), Asha (40), Janeema (15), Arunkumar (38), Blesson (18), Elsil (18) and Elsa (18).

'Overspeeding' tourist bus

Students from classes 10, 11 and 12 of Baselious School were on leisure trip to Ootty when they met with the accident. The group included 26 boys and 16 girls. The presence of rain increased the magnitude of the accident. The passengers in the tourist bus were taken out after prying open the bus.

The KSRTC bus was en route to Coimbatore from Kottarakkara.

'The tourist bus was overspeeding,' KSRTC driver Sumesh told Manorama News. The students also vouched for this fact.

The KSRTC bus which whirred out of control was steadied after great effort.

“The tourist bus driver was tired as he undertook the trip after a trip to Velankanni,” a parent told Manorama News.

'The post mortem proceedings of the deceased will be sped up,' Minister MB Rajesh said.

"The Revenue Minister and Palakkad District Collector are coordinating the work. The health condition of those undergoing treatment in Palakkad is not critical currently," he added.

The rescue operation is underway with the help of the police and local residents.