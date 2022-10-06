Vadakkencherry bus accident: Prime Minister announces financial aid

Palakkad: The Central government has announced an emergency financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who died in the Vadakkencherry bus accident. Rs 50,000 would also be given to the injured.

PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to an accident in Kerala’s Palakkad district. He extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays for a quick recovery of the injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep grief over the accident. President Draupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the mishap.

I feel extremely sad to know about a heart-wrenching tragedy in Palakkad, Kerala, where we have lost precious lives of school children and others. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 6, 2022

CM recommends strict action

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over the bus accident that killed nine people, including five students. The chief minister also informed that strict action would be taken against the owner and the driver if the vehicle involved in the accident has violated the road safety rules.

Power Minister K Krishnankutty on Thursday visited the site of the accident and promised a serious probe into the incident. The minister said there will be no compromise and strict action will be taken if any lapses occurred in connection with the accident. He also visited the Alathur Taluk hospital, where the bodies of five of the deceased were kept.

Power Minister K Krishnankutty visiting the site of the accident in Palakkad on Thursday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Local Self-Government and Excise Minister M B Rajesh reached the Palakkad District hospital, where the bodies of the remaining four were kept after conducting a postmortem, and assessed the situation. Shafi Parambil, MLA, District Collector Mrunmayi Joshi, District Police Chief R Vishwanath and others too visited the hospital.

Local Self-Government and Excise Minister MB Rajesh at the Palakkad District hospital assessing the situation. Shafi Parambil, MLA, can also be seen. Photo: Special Arrangement

The bodies of all the deceased have been taken to their native places, informed authorities.