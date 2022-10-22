Pathanamthitta: The Special Investigation Team probing the double human sacrifice case re-enacted the crime using dummies and conducted a forensic examination at the accused couple’s house at Elanthoor here as part of the evidence collection.

This even as the key accused and conspirator Muhammed Shafi, aka Rasheed (52), and the accused couple, Bhagval Singh (68) and his wife Laila (59) are giving contradictory statements to the police, making the evidence collection a tough ask. The accused couple, particularly, is behaving in police custody as if they have lost their senses.

A police team, including forensic experts, on Friday again took Shafi and Singh to the Elanthoor house where the crimes were committed. They re-enacted the murder scenes using dummies in the presence of police surgeon Dr Lissy to shed light on the various angles of the gruesome killing of Rosli (49) and Padmam (52) in July and September, respectively.

All aspects, including depth of inflicted wounds based on knife length, how much blood would have been oozed out, etc, were assessed as part of making the police case strong.

The exercise, which started at 1.30 pm, got over by 4.30 pm. The forensic experts again examined the house and its premises but failed to recover parts of Padmam’s rib, heart, and liver. Also, the cops are yet to recover her mobile phone and the rope used by the accused to suffocate her to death.

Revision petition dismissed

Meanwhile, the High Court dismissed the revision petition filed by the accused against the trial court order, releasing them in 12-day police custody. Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that the trial court, which dismissed the plea of the accused, had observed that the lower court had arrived at the decision with great care and that there was nothing improper or ultra vires.