Young woman murdered at home, found with neck slit

Kannur: A young woman was found murdered in her house in Panur near Thalassery on Saturday.

She has been identified as Vallayil native Vishnupriya.

The 23-year-old pharmacist had not gone to work today and was alone at home.

It was only when the woman's mother returned in the afternoon that news of the murder came to light.

Locals claim to have seen a masked man near the premises around the time of the incident.

According to Manorama News, the woman's neck was slit and her nerves were cut.

The police has begun an investigation and are sweeping footage of CCTVs installed in the neighborhood.

