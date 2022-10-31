Parassala murder: Greeshma poisoned Sharon fearing he may forward photos, videos to her fiance

Thiruvananthapuram: More people are likely to be arrested over the murder of Parassala native Sharon, the police said on Monday, a day after his ex-lover Greeshma admitted to poisoning him. Sharon's parents had alleged that Greeshma's family was involved in the murder.



Greeshma, her parents, brother and cousins are in police custody. The former's arrest is set to be registered at hospital where she was admitted after a suicide bid on Monday.



Their statements are inconsistent; hence further investigation is required, the police said.



The police said they may question Greeshma's parents again. The police believe that the murder could not have been executed by one person alone.



Though Greeshma has testified that her family was not involved in the crime, the investigation team has not taken this at face value.



Greeshma's mother had spotted Sharon and his friend arriving at their home on a bike. Sharon had also mentioned the same in a chat with Greeshma. But Greeshma's mother stated that she wasn't aware of his arrival.



Greeshma and Sharon came close during a college trip. But Greeshma distanced herself from Sharon when a marriage alliance cropped up. Though she argued that their families would never agree to their relationship as they belonged to different castes, Sharon refused to break off their affair.



The photos and videos recorded during their relationship were on Sharon's phone. Greeshma feared that Sharon would hand them over to her fiance, the police said.



Sharon Raj | Photo: Manorama News

Greeshma began resenting Sharon after he refused to delete the images and videos; thereafter, she hatched the plan to poison him, the investigators said.



Police suspect she might have taken the pesticide her uncle had arranged to poison Sharon.



Greeshma occasionally stayed at her uncle's home, which is near Sharon's residence.



The police are investigating if she received the chemical from her relatives.



Greeshma, a 22-year-old post-graduate Literature student, killed Sharon, 23, a Radiology student by spiking his drink with pesticide.