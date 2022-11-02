Thiruvananthapuram: The woman doctor on Wednesday identified the man who assaulted her near Museum premises.

She recognised the man, Malayankeezhu native Santhosh, during an police identification parade.

She was assaulted eight day ago while she was on her morning walk. Santhosh is a temporary driver of minister Roshi Augustine's private secretary and a contract employee of water authority.

Police nabbed Santhosh on Tuesday night. He was using the vehicle owned by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to drive around while committing the crimes, police said.

He had tonsured his head after the cops released a sketch made with the CCTV visuals, said sources.

Police said he is not cooperating with the probe despite the investigators showing scientific evidence for his involvemet, and maintains that he has a habit of taking a walk after parking the vehicle, when not in a good mood.

Santhosh is also accused in the case of entering premises of a house in Kuravankonam, and many others too have come forward saying he was found intruding into guest hostels.

Police tracked him down after they found out that he was travelling in a water authority's car, though he had masked the KWA sign board.

Santhosh was questioned on Tuesday night at Peroorkada police station.

The Museum assault case made headlines as the cops failed to act following the complaint of the woman doctor, despite her reaching out to the police immediately.

The incident took place around 4.45 am near the Museum compound. Soon after the man assaulted her, he reached out to Museum security, who alerted the police.

The cops, who reached the spot in 10 minutes, apparently weren't too keen on finding the accused, as per the complainant.

They also told the complainant that the CCTVs in the area weren't working, and didn't follow up on the case.

She managed to dig up the visuals on her own and shared them with the media.

The visuals showed the man escaping in a vehicle, after hiding for a while inside the Museum premises.

The video clip also showed the woman chasing the man and falling down in the process.

After an outrage, the police circulated a sketch of the suspect.

After seeing the video, the woman staying in a house in Kuravankonam revealed that the same guy had entered her house premises multiple times.

Meanwhile, minister Roshi Augustine told Manorama News that he has instructed his personal staff to remove Santhosh from his job. He also said he would not influence the police case against the driver.