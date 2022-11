Alappuzha: Three young men from Aroor in Alappuzha district met with a tragic end as their bike rammed a stationary school bus from behind shortly after last midnight.

The bus belongs to Ernakulam Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The dead are Abhijit, Alwyn and Vijoy — all aged 23. The bodies are kept in the mortury of VPS Lakeshore hospital.

The accident occurred at about 1.30 am.

(To be updated)