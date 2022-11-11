Bharat Jodo Yatra has broken spiral of silence in India: Yogendra Yadav

Kochi: The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has broken the spiral of silence in the country, noted psephologist and political activist Yogendra Yadav said here on Friday.

He said the yatra has given the people who are against the divisive politics in the country “a sense that they are not alone”.

“It has offered a ray of hope in very dark times,” Yadav said at the Manorama News Newsmaker 2021 award ceremony. He presented the award to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran.

“A few years ago, no one would have imagined me sharing a stage with a Congress leader or walking with Rahul Gandhi. We are facing an extraordinary moment where the future of democracy and the constitution are at stake. An extraordinary moment like this requires you to set aside your prejudices and look at the bigger picture. What we need to do to save the country is to bring different energies together,” Yadav said.

“When my house is on fire, I can see only two parties. Those who come with a bucket of water in their hand and those with a bucket of petrol. In that situation, anyone with water is my friend and comrade,” Yadav said, explaining his support for the Congress’ pan-India march. Yadav had in 2019 written that “Congress should die” after the party’s abysmal performance in the Lok Sabha polls that year.

On the general polls due in 2024, Yadav said it is not going to be an ordinary election. “BJP wants to win the 2024 elections before it is held. They want to wage psychological warfare. It’s this psychological warfare that the opposition has to win over. Right now, it’s the BJP that decides the (political) narrative. They look all positive while the others are just critics. This narrative has to change,” he said.

Yadav said he firmly believes that the politics of hatred is not suitable for the country. “It’s a German plant. It will not grow in Indian soil. Finally, people will reject it,” he said.

Malayala Manorama Executive Editor and Director Jayant Mammen Mathew and KLM Axiva Finvest Executive Director Shibu Thekkumpuram were present at the award distribution.

In his remarks after receiving the Newsmaker Award, Sudhakaran said he considered the award as recognition by people.

"Political activism in my hometown Kannur is different from elsewhere. Even leaders from north India refuse to believe the stories about Kannur politics where rivals are hacked to death. I'm thankful and committed to the people of my land for shielding me from being hacked," Sudhakaran said.

On the occasion, Sudhakaran made it clear that he will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sudhakaran said he doesn't want to seek re-election as he is busy with the responsibilities as the party's state chief.