Compensation for NREGA wages delayed beyond 15 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Workers under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGREGS) will get compensation if they fail to get their wages within 15 days of the work.

The rules framed by the Local Self Government Department stipulates that from the 16th day, 0.05% of the wages will be given as compensation for each subsequent day. The compensation will be paid out of the resources of the State Employment Guaranteed Fund.

This amount will be recovered from the officials who are held responsible for the delay in paying the wages.

Officials are required to inspect a work within five days of its completion. The rules also state that the roster of wages should be prepared within six days and that the process for paying the wages should be initiated within seven days.

Payment of compensation to the workers will be ensured except when the wage payment details could not be uploaded on the website due to technical problems, during natural calamities or when there is a fund shortage.

The Ayyankali Employment Scheme being implemented in the urban areas has not been included in the compensation plan.