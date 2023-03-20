MGNREGA: Social audit exposes forgery by local body members to swindle wages

Thiruvananthapuram: Social audit reports have revealed widespread fraud by local self-government (LSG) body members to swindle money paid for labour under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). The reports from various local bodies suggest people's representatives of many political parties resort to this fraud.

An audit report reveals that nine members of the Poovachal Panchayat had unauthorisedly received Rs 1.68 lakh by using forged documents, without doing the work. The report also states that four members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), one member of the Communist Party of India, and two members each of the Congress and BJP had together received Rs 1,68,422.

The social audit report of Vellanad Block says that documents were forged to show that the members had worked under the job guarantee scheme even on the day when they had taken part in the panchayat committee meeting. The social audit was conducted for the period from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Although the ombudsman ordered repayment of the money, the members repaid only Rs 18,000. Often the people cornered tender an apology and wriggle out of the situation.

Documents state that a woman member of the CPM had done work under the job guarantee scheme on December 23, 2021. It also has her signature. However, the minutes book has recorded that she had taken part in the panchayat committee meeting that was conducted at 2 pm on the same day. The Congress member took part in the panchayat committee meeting and worked under the job guarantee scheme at the same time on November 26, 2021.



Such fraud has been detected in the wards of Mundukonam, Veeranakavu, Pattakkulam, Poovachal, Kovilvila, Panniyode, Thottambara, Mylottumumoozhi, and Chamavila too.

The Vigilance is empowered to register a case since this is an instance of financial fraud. Since the offenders are people’s representatives, there is also a provision in the law to disqualify them. However, a move is on to bring about a compromise.