18-year-old arrested for raping minor students he met on Instagram

Kollam: In a shocking case, an 18-year-old youth was arrested by the police for allegedly raping several minor girls studying in classes 7 and 8.

The youth, Neeraj of Thottathuvila House, Kadakkal in Kollam district of Kerala, had befriended his victims on Instagram.

The girls belong to Kadakkal and Chadayamangalam regions of Kollam district. After making contact with the school students over Instagram, Neeraj would get hold of their nude photos and videos. He would subsequently lure the victims out of their houses at night, take them to some deserted plot and sexually abuse them.

Neeraj was apprehended by local people when they saw him with a minor girl at a vacant area at night. He was handed over to the police, who took him for evidence collection and presented him before the court.

According to the police, Neeraj was involved in several such incidents earlier also.